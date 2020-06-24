1008 PENDLETON ST #1

Amenities

Prime Old Town location! Renovated commercial office or retail space in the heart of Old Town. * High visibility location, walk to restaurants and shops, Starbucks on the corner, walk to the Metro * * Street-level office/retail space with storefront windows, ideal for insurance agency, attorney, accountant, salon, or retail business * Complete renovation with all new flooring, HVAC, LED lighting, ADA-accessible bathroom * Large open workspace or reception area with 2 separate private offices * Kitchenette with granite counters, storage room ** 2 off-street parking spaces included in rent, 2 additional parking spaces available * Tenant pays electric, 50% water/sewer * Shorter term lease available