Alexandria, VA
1008 PENDLETON ST #1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

1008 PENDLETON ST #1

1008 Pendleton Street · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Braddock Road Metro
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1008 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Old Town location! Renovated commercial office or retail space in the heart of Old Town. * High visibility location, walk to restaurants and shops, Starbucks on the corner, walk to the Metro * * Street-level office/retail space with storefront windows, ideal for insurance agency, attorney, accountant, salon, or retail business * Complete renovation with all new flooring, HVAC, LED lighting, ADA-accessible bathroom * Large open workspace or reception area with 2 separate private offices * Kitchenette with granite counters, storage room ** 2 off-street parking spaces included in rent, 2 additional parking spaces available * Tenant pays electric, 50% water/sewer * Shorter term lease available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have any available units?
1008 PENDLETON ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have?
Some of 1008 PENDLETON ST #1's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 PENDLETON ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 offers parking.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have a pool?
No, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 PENDLETON ST #1 has units with air conditioning.

