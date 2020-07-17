1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location, Location, Location. Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom South Jordan Twin Homes. Covered parking as well as off street parking. Vaulted Ceilings. Updated and clean inside. These are located just up the hill from Roseman University, Mulligans Golf Course and all that is great in South Jordan. Located on a quiet street. Storage room included. Washer /dryer hookups in unit. Great open layout. This will go quick. Close to trails, schools,churches,shopping,freeways,and many other amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.