All apartments in South Jordan
Find more places like 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Jordan, UT
/
1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2

1061 10550 South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Jordan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1061 10550 South, South Jordan, UT 84095
South River

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location, Location. Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom South Jordan Twin Homes. Covered parking as well as off street parking. Vaulted Ceilings. Updated and clean inside. These are located just up the hill from Roseman University, Mulligans Golf Course and all that is great in South Jordan. Located on a quiet street. Storage room included. Washer /dryer hookups in unit. Great open layout. This will go quick. Close to trails, schools,churches,shopping,freeways,and many other amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have any available units?
1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have?
Some of 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1061 W. 10550 S., Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way
South Jordan, UT 84095
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr
South Jordan, UT 84009
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue
South Jordan, UT 84009

Similar Pages

South Jordan 1 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 Bedrooms
South Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Jordan Apartments with Parking
South Jordan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daybreak
Country Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College