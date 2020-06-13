/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Daybreak
18 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11484 S Alta Loma Lane
11484 S Alta Loma Ln, South Jordan, UT
11484 S Alta Loma Lane - This 4-bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom South Jordan home is move in ready! Home offers a large open layout with beautiful big windows to allow ample natural light! Wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor, tile in the
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Crossing
1 Unit Available
3256 W. 11340 S.
3256 11340 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672 This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan. Available 1st week of July 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
1 Unit Available
10078 Bagpiper Circle
10078 Bagpiper Circle, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2307 sqft
Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3659 W Dusky Sky Ln
3659 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1650 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in South Jordan. Spacious open floor plan, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk in closet. Close to parks, shopping centers and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South River
1 Unit Available
1071 W. 10550 S.
1071 10550 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Amazing South Jordan BASEMENT APARTMENT.. Bright and open layout. Has a huge remodel a few years ago. Gourmet Kitchen with soft close craftsman style cabinets and drawers. Huge peninsula and tons of space. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4743 Zig Zag Rd
4743 Zig Zag Road, South Jordan, UT
This awesome and cozy townhome features hardwood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, with stainless steal appliances. This property offers 4 spacious rooms, 3.5 baths and a vast walk in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Oquirrh Park
1 Unit Available
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr
3873 Sage Meadow Drive, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
This is a great town home in a desirable community in South Jordan. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Attached one car garage for your convenience.
1 of 30
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3662 W Dusky Sky Ln
3662 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln, South Jordan, UT, 84095 $1,695 / month, 1955 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Living Room & Kitchen Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
Results within 1 mile of South Jordan
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
River Oaks
57 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Fort Herriman
21 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverton North
1 Unit Available
2641 W Hollister Road
2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.
Similar Pages
South Jordan 1 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Jordan 3 BedroomsSouth Jordan Accessible Apartments
South Jordan Apartments with BalconySouth Jordan Apartments with GarageSouth Jordan Apartments with GymSouth Jordan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Jordan Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT