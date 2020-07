Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pet friendly yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room courtyard game room key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from. Each apartment home features modern kitchens with dark espresso custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen islands. Full size washer and dryers come in each unit with your choice of soak tubs or walk in showers. Units feature 9 & 10 foot ceilings with large windows and private patios/balconies to enjoy the views and wonderful weather!