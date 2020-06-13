Apartment List
UT
south jordan
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

156 Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:02am
10 Units Available
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3659 W Dusky Sky Ln
3659 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1650 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in South Jordan. Spacious open floor plan, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk in closet. Close to parks, shopping centers and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South River
1 Unit Available
1071 W. 10550 S.
1071 10550 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Amazing South Jordan BASEMENT APARTMENT.. Bright and open layout. Has a huge remodel a few years ago. Gourmet Kitchen with soft close craftsman style cabinets and drawers. Huge peninsula and tons of space. Stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of South Jordan
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
River Oaks
55 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crescent White Willow
23 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fort Herriman
21 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1227 sqft
175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Jordan, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Jordan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

