South Jordan, UT
Jordan Station
Jordan Station

10428 South Jordan Gateway · (385) 247-0714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT 84095

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jordan Station.

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
At Jordan Station our goal is to spoil our residents with the highest quality living spaces and the area's best amenities. These amenities include a dog park and interior dog wash, a resort style pool with double Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen, a modern fitness facility outfitted with the newest machines and FITNESS ON DEMAND software, a luxurious clubhouse with coffee bar, internet access and conference room. We even have an onsite coffee and sandwich shop for your convenience. Nothing is too good for our residents. Our residents love their modern living spaces comprised of custom interiors such as hardwood-styled flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel energy efficient appliances, full size washers and dryers, large windows and underground parking with controlled access and climate controlled interior hallways! Jordan Station offers a place to call home that not only features an amazing location with direct access to the front runner, but also provides comfort and luxury in a state-of-the-art environment. Jordan Station Apartments.....Next Stop Home!!!

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 first pet; $500 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; No weight limit, call for details
Storage Details: $25 storage fee

Does Jordan Station have any available units?
Jordan Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Jordan, UT.
What amenities does Jordan Station have?
Some of Jordan Station's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jordan Station currently offering any rent specials?
Jordan Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jordan Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Jordan Station is pet friendly.
Does Jordan Station offer parking?
Yes, Jordan Station offers parking.
Does Jordan Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jordan Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jordan Station have a pool?
Yes, Jordan Station has a pool.
Does Jordan Station have accessible units?
Yes, Jordan Station has accessible units.
Does Jordan Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jordan Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Jordan Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jordan Station has units with air conditioning.
