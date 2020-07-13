Amenities

At Jordan Station our goal is to spoil our residents with the highest quality living spaces and the area’s best amenities. These amenities include a dog park and interior dog wash, a resort style pool with double Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen, a modern fitness facility outfitted with the newest machines and FITNESS ON DEMAND software, a luxurious clubhouse with coffee bar, internet access and conference room. We even have an onsite coffee and sandwich shop for your convenience. Nothing is too good for our residents. Our residents love their modern living spaces comprised of custom interiors such as hardwood-styled flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel energy efficient appliances, full size washers and dryers, large windows and underground parking with controlled access and climate controlled interior hallways! Jordan Station offers a place to call home that not only features an amazing location with direct access to the front runner, but also provides comfort and luxury in a state-of-the-art environment. Jordan Station Apartments.....Next Stop Home!!!