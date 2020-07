Amenities

At Olympus at Daybreak, we offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments that come with an array of first class amenities. Our South Jordan apartments offer keyless deadbolt entry doors, spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, two tone painted walls with mini blinds on the windows, and fans with smart Nest thermostats. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops with spacious pantries and a cutting-edge appliance package. Outside your Daybreak apartments, our professionally managed community boasts a resort style pool with a spa, cabana, and BBQ grill areas. Work out in our 24-hour fitness center, or unwind in our resident lounge with theater room, game room, billiards, and plasma TVs. Life in our South Jordan apartments also means you can access the rest of the town at your leisure, with countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Contact us to learn more!