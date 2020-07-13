/
apartments with pool
148 Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:49am
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Last updated July 13 at 05:55am
Contact for Availability
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
4538 West 11800 South
4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oquirrh Park
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr
3873 Sage Meadow Drive, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1335 sqft
*** $300 off FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT with lease signed by 7/10/2020.*** - Awesome 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is a must see! This is a great townhome tucked away in South Jordan.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oquirrh Park
10470 S Sage Creek Rd
10470 Sage Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1454 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Bangerter Highway, South Jordan Pkwy, Costco & many restaurants! It offers 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
4491 Daybreak Rim Way - 1
4491 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2500 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car garage, roof top terrace, rent includes HOA fees. Luxury finishes and unforgettable views. Basic internet included. Can be upgraded for a fee.
Results within 1 mile of South Jordan
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
44 Units Available
River Oaks
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Riverton
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.
