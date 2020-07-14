All apartments in South Jordan
South Ridge Town Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

South Ridge Town Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
10668 S Monica Ridge Way · (201) 731-6927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT 84095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K-K-3 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit Y-Y-3 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit A-A-2 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-C-1 · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1387 sqft

Unit O-O-5 · Avail. now

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1387 sqft

Unit N-N-5 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1387 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Ridge Town Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan, UT. Just mere minutes away from a multitude of shopping, restaurants, outdoor activities and walking trails, South Ridge provides convenience and breathtaking appeal. Surrounded by lush landscaping, the Jordan River Parkway, scenic ponds and a panoramic view of the Salt Lake Valley, South Ridge becomes the ideal place to call home. South Ridge Town Homes offers outstanding pet friendly 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with expansive attached garages, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. They are sure to fulfill all your living needs and desires. Each layout has been masterfully crafted to offer you top of the line appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful ceramic tile throughout the home. All of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at South Ridge Town Homes. Tour our photo gallery and virtual tour to see what else South Ridge Town Homes has to offer as your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300 oac
Move-in Fees: $250 admin/holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Media Package: includes DishTV and Vicidiem internet service: $100 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Select Breeds. Ask for details.
Parking Details: All homes have attached garages. Additional uncovered parking available for guests, visitors and additional vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Ridge Town Homes have any available units?
South Ridge Town Homes has 12 units available starting at $1,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Ridge Town Homes have?
Some of South Ridge Town Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Ridge Town Homes currently offering any rent specials?
South Ridge Town Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Ridge Town Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes is pet friendly.
Does South Ridge Town Homes offer parking?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes offers parking.
Does South Ridge Town Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Ridge Town Homes have a pool?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes has a pool.
Does South Ridge Town Homes have accessible units?
No, South Ridge Town Homes does not have accessible units.
Does South Ridge Town Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does South Ridge Town Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Ridge Town Homes has units with air conditioning.
