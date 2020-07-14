Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan, UT. Just mere minutes away from a multitude of shopping, restaurants, outdoor activities and walking trails, South Ridge provides convenience and breathtaking appeal. Surrounded by lush landscaping, the Jordan River Parkway, scenic ponds and a panoramic view of the Salt Lake Valley, South Ridge becomes the ideal place to call home. South Ridge Town Homes offers outstanding pet friendly 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with expansive attached garages, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. They are sure to fulfill all your living needs and desires. Each layout has been masterfully crafted to offer you top of the line appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful ceramic tile throughout the home. All of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at South Ridge Town Homes. Tour our photo gallery and virtual tour to see what else South Ridge Town Homes has to offer as your new home!