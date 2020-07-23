Apartment List
/
UT
/
south jordan
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Jordan, UT

Furnished apartments in South Jordan can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. So... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
10 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Results within 1 mile of South Jordan
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
Results within 5 miles of South Jordan
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
$
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
56 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Corner Canyon
870 E Rose Field Ln
870 E Rosefield Ln, Draper, UT
7 Bedrooms
$5,200
8085 sqft
870 E Rose Field Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Home in Draper - Well Maintained 7 Bd 5 Bath Home in Draper. Could be Furnished or Unfurnished. High Vaulted Ceiling. Custom Designs Through-Out. Great Mountain Views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Park
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
Results within 10 miles of South Jordan
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Granite
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3002 9600 South, Granite, UT
7 Bedrooms
$3,795
4500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Furnished Corp/Vacation home wkly or monthly - Property Id: 310681 Why do a hotel when you can have a fabulous spacious 4500 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $895 NOW $800 Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq.
City Guide for South Jordan, UT

According to locals, there are two seasons in Utah: winter and construction. If you’re moving to South Jordan, Utah to get your piece of the pie, welcome. We think, aside from the construction and the crazy Utah drivers, you’re going to like living here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in South Jordan, UT

Furnished apartments in South Jordan can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in South Jordan as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

South Jordan 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Jordan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Jordan 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSouth Jordan 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Jordan Accessible ApartmentsSouth Jordan Apartments with Balconies
South Jordan Apartments with GaragesSouth Jordan Apartments with GymsSouth Jordan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Jordan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Jordan Apartments with Parking
South Jordan Apartments with PoolsSouth Jordan Apartments with Washer-DryersSouth Jordan Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Jordan Pet Friendly ApartmentsSouth Jordan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daybreak
Country Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College