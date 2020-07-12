/
daybreak
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
204 Apartments for rent in Daybreak, South Jordan, UT
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4538 West 11800 South
4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Daybreak Rim Way - 1
4491 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2500 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car garage, roof top terrace, rent includes HOA fees. Luxury finishes and unforgettable views. Basic internet included. Can be upgraded for a fee.
Results within 1 mile of Daybreak
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
52 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
6 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
11528 South 4055 West, South Jordan, UT 84009
11528 South 4055 West, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Beautiful, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom basement unit in South Jordan Home! Please TEXT Alisha at 801.999.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11007 S Hampton Way
11007 South Hampton Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 2 Bd Executive Basement Apartment - Like New Luxurious 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment. 2 Full Bath with Garden Tub. Main Level Living. 9' Ceilings. Upgraded Custom Counters, Cabinets and Painting. Stainless Steel Appliances. Pantry.
1 of 30
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3662 W Dusky Sky Ln
3662 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1955 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln, South Jordan, UT, 84095 $1,695 / month, 1955 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Living Room & Kitchen Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3873 W Sage Meadow Dr
3873 Sage Meadow Drive, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1335 sqft
*** $300 off FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT with lease signed by 7/10/2020.*** - Awesome 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is a must see! This is a great townhome tucked away in South Jordan.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10470 S Sage Creek Rd
10470 Sage Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1454 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Bangerter Highway, South Jordan Pkwy, Costco & many restaurants! It offers 3
Results within 5 miles of Daybreak
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
44 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
47 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
26 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
