Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse hot tub playground

What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals. Either way, we have all of the above so let's move on. Urban, sophisticated interiors provide an ideal place to call home. The Salt Lake City skyline creates the perfect backdrop along with breathtaking views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges. The Lotus is truly in the center of it all! We are steps away from shopping and dining at City Creek Center and only a short walk to the TRAX. Exceptional dining, coffee shops, bakeries and cafe's are at your fingertips. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes! Please call to reserve an apartment or to schedule a tour.