Lease Length: 9-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Carports ($50) or Assigned Parking in a garage ($75).