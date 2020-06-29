All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Lotus

338 E South Temple St · (205) 528-9271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lotus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals. Either way, we have all of the above so let's move on. Urban, sophisticated interiors provide an ideal place to call home. The Salt Lake City skyline creates the perfect backdrop along with breathtaking views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges. The Lotus is truly in the center of it all! We are steps away from shopping and dining at City Creek Center and only a short walk to the TRAX. Exceptional dining, coffee shops, bakeries and cafe's are at your fingertips. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes! Please call to reserve an apartment or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Carports ($50) or Assigned Parking in a garage ($75).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lotus have any available units?
Lotus has 9 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Lotus have?
Some of Lotus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lotus currently offering any rent specials?
Lotus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lotus pet-friendly?
Yes, Lotus is pet friendly.
Does Lotus offer parking?
Yes, Lotus offers parking.
Does Lotus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lotus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lotus have a pool?
Yes, Lotus has a pool.
Does Lotus have accessible units?
No, Lotus does not have accessible units.
Does Lotus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lotus has units with dishwashers.

