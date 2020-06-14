105 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Salt Lake City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:14pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Central City
80 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 03:34pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Central North
1 Unit Available
1223 E Fenway Ave
1223 Fenway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1223 Fenway Avenue - Property Id: 295534 Quiet, secluded home near University of Utah, downtown, and 9th & 9th. Open to renting the house fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Central North
1 Unit Available
125 South 1300 East 5
125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,711
1890 sqft
Walk to the U of U - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 279383 This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is now available for in-person viewing. Please call today to schedule an appointment. This is a very beautiful apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
211 N 200 W
211 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
935 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bd 2 Ba Basement Apt - Beautifully Remodeled Apartment with Separate Entrance and Shared Back Yard. New Wood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Blinds, Lighting... Kitchen has New Appliances. Small Sitting Area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Central North
1 Unit Available
115 S 1100 E #501
115 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,170
675 sqft
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CONDO AT ARLINGTON PLACE - AVAILABLE NOW! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,170 *MOVE IN READY* Arlington Place is a modern high-rise community located near the University of Utah, the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center,

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
Broadway Tower
230 E Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
230 E Broadway Ave, Unit 904 - ONE MONTH FREE* - ONE MONTH FREE* Come experience Broadway Towers and the sleek, modern living experience of Downtown Salt Lake City.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
671 E Roosevelt Ave
671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nibley
1 Unit Available
770 E Stratford
770 Stratford Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Salt Lake City 2 Bedroom Duplex - Highlight Features: - Hardwood Floors - Located in Quiet Neighborhood - Partially Fenced Yard - Near Golf Course & Freeway Access 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 875 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Central City
1 Unit Available
314 E Stanton Ave
314 Stanton Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath located on a very quiet street downtown. Minutes from numerous shopping locations, freeway access and close to the University of Utah. Just a short drive to the canyons to enjoy year round. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arcadia Heights
1 Unit Available
2530 E Blaine Ave
2530 Blaine Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,336
2500 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2500 Sq. Ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
East Central South
1 Unit Available
1251 E Roosevelt Ave
1251 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Very Desirable East Salt Lake City Neighborhood Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. This home also features a 2nd kitchen downstairs with a large family room. Very private back yard for entertaining and quiet evenings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
1858 South 200 East
1858 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Click to watch a walk-through video: https://youtu.be/qUMI1bw9gSk Welcome to this amazing community apartment, the red brick exterior provides a timeless look as well as infuses character and rustic charm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Salt Lake City, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Salt Lake City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

