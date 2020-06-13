109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Glendale
24 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1299 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Salt Lake City
14 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$6,640
2152 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central City
82 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1283 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
1223 E Fenway Ave
1223 Fenway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1223 Fenway Avenue - Property Id: 295534 Quiet, secluded home near University of Utah, downtown, and 9th & 9th. Open to renting the house fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
125 South 1300 East 5
125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the U of U - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 279383 This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is now available for in-person viewing. Please call today to schedule an appointment. This is a very beautiful apartment.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothill Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2139 E 1300 S
2139 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Contemporary Retro Style Rambler - Duplex - Near University of Utah - New Paint and Carpet Upstairs - Oversized windows allow for natural light, large open rooms, and a functional floor plan is something uncommon in this neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
612 S. Harmony CT
612 Harmony Court, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1227 sqft
Salt Lake Cottage home 3 bed, 2 baths - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Cottage home, 1227 total sqft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty
1 Unit Available
671 E Roosevelt Ave
671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
People's Freeway
1 Unit Available
1611 S West Temple
1611 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
1611 S West Temple Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Mother-in-law Apartment - This great 3 bedroom Mother-in-law apartment makes for a wonderful home. With beautiful flooring, private entrance, and so much space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poplar Grove
1 Unit Available
1504 W 900 S
1504 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1454 sqft
1504 W 900 S - 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home in a convenient Poplar Grove/Salt Lake neighborhood. High ceiling. Fully fenced front and backyard with a shed and an automated sprinkler system.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonneville Hills
1 Unit Available
2331 Logan Way
2331 Logan Way, Salt Lake City, UT
Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $2,495 NOW $2,400 Highlight Features: - Partially Fenced Yard - Awesome Deck/Patio Area - Cozy Fireplace - Nearby Freeway Access - Bonus Room for Extra Storage - Large Backyard - Landscaping

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Arcadia Heights
1 Unit Available
2530 E Blaine Ave
2530 Blaine Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2500 Sq. Ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
780 N Oakley St
780 Oakley Street, Salt Lake City, UT
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a tree-lined street in Salt Lake City. Flooring includes both hardwood and tile. There is a fence enclosed backyard for privacy.

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

