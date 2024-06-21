Have a question for Lakewood Manor?
1 of 2
2190 Lake Street • Salt Lake City UT 84106 • Fairmont
Price and Availability
Info provided by ShowMeTheRent
Remodeled
$1,125
1
1 Bed
1 Bath
625 sqft
Unit 08
Avail. Aug 31
$1,125
Connect with the community
Location
2190 Lake Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Fairmont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet PolicyPets not allowed
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Smith's
0.3 mi
Natural Grocers
0.5 mi
Whole Foods Market
0.6 mi
Whole Foods Market
0.6 mi
Redmond
0.6 mi
Restaurants
Olympian Greek & American
0.1 mi
Dee's
0.1 mi
O'Falafel Etc.
0.2 mi
The Original Pancake House
0.2 mi
Beans & Brews Coffee House
0.2 mi
Public Transportation
700 East
0.1 mi
700 East
0.1 mi
700 E @ 2101 S
0.1 mi
2100 S @ 701 E
0.2 mi
2100 S @ 798 E
0.2 mi
Airports
Salt Lake City International Airport
7.3 mi
South Valley Regional Airport
9.4 mi
Sky Park Airport
10.4 mi
Field of Dreams Airport
19.2 mi
Bolinder Field-Tooele Valley Airport
26.3 mi
Schools
8 /10
Hawthorne School
PublicK-6
439 Students
0.8 mi
4 /10
Nibley Park School
PublicPK-8
417 Students
0.9 mi
4 /10
Whittier School
PublicPK-6
658 Students
1.1 mi
3 /10
Woodrow Wilson School
PublicPK-6
850 Students
1.2 mi
7 /10
Emerson School
PublicK-6
583 Students
1.3 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Promise Park
0.4 mi
Fairmont Park
0.5 mi
Bickley Park
0.6 mi
South Salt Lake Lions Park
0.7 mi
Hidden Hollow
0.8 mi
Entertainment
Rebel House
0.1 mi
Arrichion Hot Yoga and Circuit Training
0.1 mi
Hotworx
0.2 mi
Phunk Studio Dance
0.3 mi
Avenues Yoga
0.4 mi
Pets
Sydnee's Pet Grooming
0.1 mi
Paw By Paw
0.2 mi
Sugar House Veterinary Hospital
0.5 mi
Best Friends Pet Adoption Center
0.6 mi
Petco
0.7 mi
Getting Around
The part of Salt Lake City that Lakewood Manor is in has a Walk Score ® of 87, which means that this area is very walkable. Prefer taking public transportation over driving? The area has a transit score of 53, which means that there are good transit options available in the neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Lakewood Manor have any available units?
Lakewood Manor has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is Lakewood Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Manor pet-friendly?
No, Lakewood Manor is not pet-friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet-friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does Lakewood Manor offer parking?
No, Lakewood Manor does not offer parking.
Does Lakewood Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakewood Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Manor have a pool?
No, Lakewood Manor does not have a pool.
Does Lakewood Manor have accessible units?
No, Lakewood Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Lakewood Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakewood Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lakewood Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Lakewood Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
