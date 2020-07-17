All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Irving Schoolhouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Irving Schoolhouse
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:41 AM

Irving Schoolhouse

1155 2100 South · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1155 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
pool table
This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner. There is a pool, indoor basketball court, as well as a rec hall equipped with a lounge area with large flat screen TVs as well as a ping pong and pool table. A 600 deposit has already been paid in full and available for you to collect at the end of your lease agreement. This lease ends 10/31/20 with option to renew but the set up I received was 100 below market-price per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irving Schoolhouse have any available units?
Irving Schoolhouse has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Irving Schoolhouse have?
Some of Irving Schoolhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irving Schoolhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Irving Schoolhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irving Schoolhouse pet-friendly?
No, Irving Schoolhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does Irving Schoolhouse offer parking?
No, Irving Schoolhouse does not offer parking.
Does Irving Schoolhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Irving Schoolhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Irving Schoolhouse have a pool?
Yes, Irving Schoolhouse has a pool.
Does Irving Schoolhouse have accessible units?
No, Irving Schoolhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Irving Schoolhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irving Schoolhouse has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Irving Schoolhouse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Essex
350 S 600 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity