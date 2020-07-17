Irving Schoolhouse

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool pool table

This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner. There is a pool, indoor basketball court, as well as a rec hall equipped with a lounge area with large flat screen TVs as well as a ping pong and pool table. A 600 deposit has already been paid in full and available for you to collect at the end of your lease agreement. This lease ends 10/31/20 with option to renew but the set up I received was 100 below market-price per month.