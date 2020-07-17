Irving Schoolhouse

Amenities
This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner. There is a pool, indoor basketball court, as well as a rec hall equipped with a lounge area with large flat screen TVs as well as a ping pong and pool table. A 600 deposit has already been paid in full and available for you to collect at the end of your lease agreement. This lease ends 10/31/20 with option to renew but the set up I received was 100 below market-price per month.