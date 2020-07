Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center carport conference room e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving racquetball court

Nestled in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood, let Irving Schoolhouse welcome you to your new home. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments are ideally located in the most desirable neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Walk to Sugar House Park, considered by many to be the crown jewel park in Salt Lake Valley. You can shop to your hearts content at the nearby Sugar House Shopping Center or treat yourself to a decadent meal at the locally sourced Harbor Seafood & Steak Company.



Because our luxury apartments are situated in beautiful downtown Sugar House, we boast one of the most walkable locations in the city. But if youre craving adventure, youre in luck! We are only thirty minutes from the world class Park City Mountain Resort and Olympic Park and just fifteen minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.