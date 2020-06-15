All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Broadway Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Broadway Tower
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:07 PM

Broadway Tower

230 E Broadway · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Central City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

230 E Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 E Broadway Ave, Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
lobby
sauna
dogs allowed
230 E Broadway Ave, Unit 904 - ONE MONTH FREE* - ONE MONTH FREE*

Come experience Broadway Towers and the sleek, modern living experience of Downtown Salt Lake City. From the moment you enter the lobby, you will enjoy the updated feel of this phenomenal property. Journey farther to the entrance of this condo and you will notice the dark wood floors under foot and the updated feel that carries through this wonderful home. Continue onto the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample granite countertop space, and solid wood cabinetry. Lots of storage and room for all your cooking needs.

The open floor plan makes this space feel comfortable and airy. The fantastic private balcony has a great view of the mountains. Rather head downtown? This location is walking distance to plenty of Salt Lakes finest restaurants and entertainment. Schedule your tour today!

Condo includes amenities like on-site fitness room, sauna, hot tub, and secure parking.

Call 801-979-6436 to schedule a showing or follow this link to set-up a time:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/230-e-broadway-ave

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

This property allows cats only, with a 1 pet maximum.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance and $60 flat fee that covers:Water/Sewer/Trash.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$945 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

*ONE MONTH FREE on a 24 month lease term*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4531685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway Tower have any available units?
Broadway Tower has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadway Tower have?
Some of Broadway Tower's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway Tower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadway Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway Tower is pet friendly.
Does Broadway Tower offer parking?
Yes, Broadway Tower does offer parking.
Does Broadway Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadway Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway Tower have a pool?
No, Broadway Tower does not have a pool.
Does Broadway Tower have accessible units?
No, Broadway Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Broadway Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadway Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Broadway Tower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Lotus
338 E South Temple St
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Quattro
385 S 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity