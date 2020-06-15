Broadway Tower

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking hot tub lobby sauna dogs allowed

230 E Broadway Ave, Unit 904 - ONE MONTH FREE* - ONE MONTH FREE*



Come experience Broadway Towers and the sleek, modern living experience of Downtown Salt Lake City. From the moment you enter the lobby, you will enjoy the updated feel of this phenomenal property. Journey farther to the entrance of this condo and you will notice the dark wood floors under foot and the updated feel that carries through this wonderful home. Continue onto the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample granite countertop space, and solid wood cabinetry. Lots of storage and room for all your cooking needs.



The open floor plan makes this space feel comfortable and airy. The fantastic private balcony has a great view of the mountains. Rather head downtown? This location is walking distance to plenty of Salt Lakes finest restaurants and entertainment. Schedule your tour today!



Condo includes amenities like on-site fitness room, sauna, hot tub, and secure parking.



Call 801-979-6436 to schedule a showing or follow this link to set-up a time:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/230-e-broadway-ave



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This property allows cats only, with a 1 pet maximum.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance and $60 flat fee that covers:Water/Sewer/Trash.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$945 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



*ONE MONTH FREE on a 24 month lease term*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4531685)