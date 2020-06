Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This nicely updated 2 bed 1 bath comes complete with WASHER & DRYER, disposal, balcony and attached microwave. Updates include tile backslash and laminate hardwood flooring. Water, sewer, and trash is included, gas and electric are separate. Off street parking available. Give us a call today with any questions or to schedule a showing!