Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

921 W 300 S

921 300 South · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Poplar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 W 300 S · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property includes a beautiful front and back yard and is minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5654021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 W 300 S have any available units?
921 W 300 S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 W 300 S have?
Some of 921 W 300 S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 W 300 S currently offering any rent specials?
921 W 300 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 W 300 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 W 300 S is pet friendly.
Does 921 W 300 S offer parking?
No, 921 W 300 S does not offer parking.
Does 921 W 300 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 W 300 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 W 300 S have a pool?
No, 921 W 300 S does not have a pool.
Does 921 W 300 S have accessible units?
No, 921 W 300 S does not have accessible units.
Does 921 W 300 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 W 300 S has units with dishwashers.
