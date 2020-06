Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants. Qualifications monthly income 3X rent, good credit, clean background.

*Office is also a real estate brokerage. If you need a short-term lease because you are new to the area and want to buy, we may have a program for you! Utilities included.



