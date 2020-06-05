All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

710 E. 200 S. #4b

710 200 South · (801) 230-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 710 E. 200 S. #4b · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful downtown condo for rent! - Large 1 BR 1 Bath Condo in "the Stansbury" with a relaxing balcony and panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Wasatch mountains. Nicely remodeled unit. Nice open updated kitchen. Lots of natural light! Underground parking and onsite laundry, Pool and BBQ. Walking distance to Sprouts, Trader Joes and more. Just minutes from City Creek and everything that downtown SLC life has to offer. Only 2 blocks from TRAX on 7th and 4th. Bus stop at your front door. Minutes from the University of Utah. You won't want to miss this rare opportunity! Rent includes all utilities except electricity and internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5657592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have any available units?
710 E. 200 S. #4b has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have?
Some of 710 E. 200 S. #4b's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E. 200 S. #4b currently offering any rent specials?
710 E. 200 S. #4b is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E. 200 S. #4b pet-friendly?
No, 710 E. 200 S. #4b is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b offer parking?
Yes, 710 E. 200 S. #4b offers parking.
Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E. 200 S. #4b does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have a pool?
Yes, 710 E. 200 S. #4b has a pool.
Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have accessible units?
No, 710 E. 200 S. #4b does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E. 200 S. #4b have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E. 200 S. #4b does not have units with dishwashers.

