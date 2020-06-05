710 E. 200 S. #4b.

Amenities

Beautiful downtown condo for rent! - Large 1 BR 1 Bath Condo in "the Stansbury" with a relaxing balcony and panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Wasatch mountains. Nicely remodeled unit. Nice open updated kitchen. Lots of natural light! Underground parking and onsite laundry, Pool and BBQ. Walking distance to Sprouts, Trader Joes and more. Just minutes from City Creek and everything that downtown SLC life has to offer. Only 2 blocks from TRAX on 7th and 4th. Bus stop at your front door. Minutes from the University of Utah. You won't want to miss this rare opportunity! Rent includes all utilities except electricity and internet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5657592)