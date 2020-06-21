708 E Emerson Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Fully updated one level apartment for rent. Ready now. Laminate flooring and tile. Bedrooms are carpeted. Plenty of on street parking. HVAC too keep you cool. Laundry is in unfinished basement. Lots of storage room.



Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including fridge, smooth top stove, dishwasher and microwave.



Rent is $1,200 a month plus $50 for water/sewer/trash. $1,250 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard are provided.



Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $10 per month added to rent.



No smoking no pets no exceptions.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this property.