All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 708 E Emerson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
708 E Emerson Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

708 E Emerson Ave

708 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
East Central South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
East Central South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully updated one level apartment for rent. Ready now. Laminate flooring and tile. Bedrooms are carpeted. Plenty of on street parking. HVAC too keep you cool. Laundry is in unfinished basement. Lots of storage room.

Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including fridge, smooth top stove, dishwasher and microwave.

Rent is $1,200 a month plus $50 for water/sewer/trash. $1,250 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard are provided.

Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $10 per month added to rent.

No smoking no pets no exceptions.

Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 E Emerson Ave have any available units?
708 E Emerson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 E Emerson Ave have?
Some of 708 E Emerson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 E Emerson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
708 E Emerson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 E Emerson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 708 E Emerson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 708 E Emerson Ave offer parking?
No, 708 E Emerson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 708 E Emerson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 E Emerson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 E Emerson Ave have a pool?
No, 708 E Emerson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 708 E Emerson Ave have accessible units?
No, 708 E Emerson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 708 E Emerson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 E Emerson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Marmalade
439 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College