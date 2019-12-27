All apartments in Salt Lake City
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7

665 C Street · (435) 649-4994 ext. 419
Location

665 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Lower Deer Valley Condo - Available Summer and Fall 2020 - Tastefully decorated and well-kept, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and located in the beautiful and peaceful Greyhawk condominiums! Enjoy an updated kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, and underground parking for 2 vehicles. Beautiful mountain views can be enjoyed from the private deck and hot tub overlooking Dear Valley Drive. This is the perfect location to access all that Park City has to offer in the summer! No pets. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,400 security deposit required prior to moving in. The lease must not exceed November 30, 2020.

The use of the hot tub is optional and if the tenant chooses to use it, an additional fee of $25 for electricity will be collected. The hot tub must be cleaned and maintained by a professional at the tenant's expense.

Greyhawk Condominiums are conveniently located on Deer Valley Drive between the ski and outdoor recreation slopes of Deer Vally Resort and the entertainment and shopping found on Main Street. Residents of Lower Deer Valley can walk or take a short ride on Park City’s free transit system to access skiing, mountain biking, hiking, live music, shops, restaurants, galleries, and seasonal festivals. Concerts featuring internationally renowned performers, the Utah Symphony, and local musicians are available multiple nights each week throughout the summer.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have any available units?
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have?
Some of 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 currently offering any rent specials?
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 pet-friendly?
No, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 offer parking?
Yes, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 does offer parking.
Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have a pool?
No, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 does not have a pool.
Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have accessible units?
No, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
