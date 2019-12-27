665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Lower Deer Valley Condo - Available Summer and Fall 2020 - Tastefully decorated and well-kept, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and located in the beautiful and peaceful Greyhawk condominiums! Enjoy an updated kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, and underground parking for 2 vehicles. Beautiful mountain views can be enjoyed from the private deck and hot tub overlooking Dear Valley Drive. This is the perfect location to access all that Park City has to offer in the summer! No pets. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,400 security deposit required prior to moving in. The lease must not exceed November 30, 2020.



The use of the hot tub is optional and if the tenant chooses to use it, an additional fee of $25 for electricity will be collected. The hot tub must be cleaned and maintained by a professional at the tenant's expense.



Greyhawk Condominiums are conveniently located on Deer Valley Drive between the ski and outdoor recreation slopes of Deer Vally Resort and the entertainment and shopping found on Main Street. Residents of Lower Deer Valley can walk or take a short ride on Park City’s free transit system to access skiing, mountain biking, hiking, live music, shops, restaurants, galleries, and seasonal festivals. Concerts featuring internationally renowned performers, the Utah Symphony, and local musicians are available multiple nights each week throughout the summer.



DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827317)