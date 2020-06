Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool google fiber

543 S 900 E Apt #B8 Available 05/01/20 Great Condo near U of U! Washer/Dryer included! - Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo! Unit has original hardwood floors and recently replaced carpet. Very close to University of Utah, and is one block from TRAX station. This unit has its own private balcony and it receives plenty of natural light. Perfect for Student or Family housing. Comes equipped with Washer and Dryer. Off-street parking available and comes with access to pool in the complex. Unit has a Nest security system installed and Google Fiber ready to use!



Rent: $1695

Deposit:$1695

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Showings- 6pm Monday-Friday Please call to confirm.



NO smoking. NO pets.

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204

Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com

TENANTS CURRENTLY IN UNIT. Must schedule a showing in advance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773101)