Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room. Penthouse is fully furnished with modern decor and has fantastic city views. World class kitchen with top of the line appliances and accessories. The master bedroom overlooks The Gallivan Center and includes a huge master bathroom with natural sandstone and jetted tub. Penthouse security features include keyed entry to the private underground garage and elevator access to the Penthouse level. Call Glen or Thomas for any questions at 801-673-0030 Renter to pay additional $30/mo for owner’s eviction protection, furnace filter service, and account access. To see this home please call 801-673-0030 to set up an appointment