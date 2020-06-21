All apartments in Salt Lake City
2530 E Blaine Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

2530 E Blaine Ave

2530 Blaine Avenue · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2530 Blaine Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Arcadia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,336

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2500 Sq. Ft., built in 1955
House Includes Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Oven, Dining Room, Family Room and Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Tile Floors and Carpet Through Out, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Sun Room, Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage
No Smoking; Pets Negotiable
Renters Insurance Required
** TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $2,336/Month Deposit $2,750

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 E Blaine Ave have any available units?
2530 E Blaine Ave has a unit available for $2,336 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 E Blaine Ave have?
Some of 2530 E Blaine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 E Blaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2530 E Blaine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 E Blaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 E Blaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2530 E Blaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2530 E Blaine Ave does offer parking.
Does 2530 E Blaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 E Blaine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 E Blaine Ave have a pool?
No, 2530 E Blaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2530 E Blaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 2530 E Blaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 E Blaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 E Blaine Ave has units with dishwashers.
