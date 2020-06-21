2530 E Blaine Ave

Amenities
House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2500 Sq. Ft., built in 1955
House Includes Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Oven, Dining Room, Family Room and Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Tile Floors and Carpet Through Out, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Sun Room, Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage
No Smoking; Pets Negotiable
Renters Insurance Required
** TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $2,336/Month Deposit $2,750
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124