Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This elegant home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Sugarhouse Shopping Center and I-80. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,930 sq. ft. At the front of the house, you'll find a spacious covered porch with a ceiling fan. As you walk in, you'll find a sizable living area along with a kitchen and dining area. This level also includes, two bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub. If you head downstairs, you'll discover a laundry and storage area. Additional amenities include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and covered parking!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/2df5e050e3/2473-south-highland-drive-salt-lake-city-ut-84106



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $2,095 ($1,361.75 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $185/month)

Lease Length: 12 Months

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117915



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.