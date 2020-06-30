All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2473 South Highland Drive

2473 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2473 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Forest Dale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This elegant home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Sugarhouse Shopping Center and I-80. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,930 sq. ft. At the front of the house, you'll find a spacious covered porch with a ceiling fan. As you walk in, you'll find a sizable living area along with a kitchen and dining area. This level also includes, two bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub. If you head downstairs, you'll discover a laundry and storage area. Additional amenities include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and covered parking!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/2df5e050e3/2473-south-highland-drive-salt-lake-city-ut-84106

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $2,095 ($1,361.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $185/month)
Lease Length: 12 Months
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117915

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 South Highland Drive have any available units?
2473 South Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 South Highland Drive have?
Some of 2473 South Highland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 South Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2473 South Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 South Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 South Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2473 South Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2473 South Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 2473 South Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 South Highland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 South Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 2473 South Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2473 South Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2473 South Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 South Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 South Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
