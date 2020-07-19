All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 2213 E 2100 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
2213 E 2100 S
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:44 PM

2213 E 2100 S

2213 2100 South · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
parking
playground
garage
online portal
You don't want to miss your chance to see this amazing townhome in Sugar House. With over 2300 sq ft of living space this home features a family room, a dishwasher, a stove/oven, a basement and spacious rooms all filled with natural light. Situated in a HOA community and close to the freeway and much more! Call us now to schedule a showing!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: Now
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- No Pets Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Playground, Covered Parking/Car Port, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D Hookups, Stove/Oven, HOA Community, Disposal, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floor, Basement (Finished), Forced Air Heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 E 2100 S have any available units?
2213 E 2100 S has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 E 2100 S have?
Some of 2213 E 2100 S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 E 2100 S currently offering any rent specials?
2213 E 2100 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 E 2100 S pet-friendly?
No, 2213 E 2100 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2213 E 2100 S offer parking?
Yes, 2213 E 2100 S offers parking.
Does 2213 E 2100 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 E 2100 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 E 2100 S have a pool?
No, 2213 E 2100 S does not have a pool.
Does 2213 E 2100 S have accessible units?
No, 2213 E 2100 S does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 E 2100 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 E 2100 S has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2213 E 2100 S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Park Capitol
215 N Main St
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity