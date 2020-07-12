All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

150 S 800 E Apt i2

150 800 East · (801) 980-0735
Location

150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
google fiber
online portal
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,350 for the remainder of the lease!

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This breathtaking condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 900 sq. ft. When you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry area as well as kitchen, dining and living areas. Upgrades include granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace and google fiber ready! Complex amenities include a beautiful pool.

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/baa1cf002d/150-south-800-east-salt-lake-city-ut-84102

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,350 ($877.50 Refundable)
Pets: Not Allowed (per HOA)
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/cable television to be paid as a flat $70/month)
Lease Length: 12 Months
Smoking: Not allowed
Application Fee: $39
Video Tour: http://youtu.be/sytHpeiaWzs
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/116972

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have any available units?
150 S 800 E Apt i2 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have?
Some of 150 S 800 E Apt i2's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S 800 E Apt i2 currently offering any rent specials?
150 S 800 E Apt i2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S 800 E Apt i2 pet-friendly?
No, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 offer parking?
No, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 does not offer parking.
Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have a pool?
Yes, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 has a pool.
Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have accessible units?
No, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S 800 E Apt i2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 S 800 E Apt i2 has units with dishwashers.
