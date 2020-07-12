150 S 800 E Apt i2

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance google fiber online portal

**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,350 for the remainder of the lease!



**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This breathtaking condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 900 sq. ft. When you walk in, you'll find two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry area as well as kitchen, dining and living areas. Upgrades include granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace and google fiber ready! Complex amenities include a beautiful pool.



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/baa1cf002d/150-south-800-east-salt-lake-city-ut-84102



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,350 ($877.50 Refundable)

Pets: Not Allowed (per HOA)

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/cable television to be paid as a flat $70/month)

Lease Length: 12 Months

Smoking: Not allowed

Application Fee: $39

Video Tour: http://youtu.be/sytHpeiaWzs

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/116972



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.