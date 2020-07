Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Located in Salt Lake City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Partially fenced yard with mature trees. Nice single level living with two steps to get into the house. Quiet neighborhood close to the fair grounds with tree lined streets and a gorgeous view of the capitol. Close to trails, churches, shopping, freeways and many other amenities. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.