Amenities
This property is part of our deposit free program! This Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great open layout. There is a bonus room at the back along with W/D hookups. The property has a fully fenced yard in back and a 2 car detached garage. The home is located just a 3 blocks North of Westminster College and has trail running adjacent to the home. Come and see it for yourself!
THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Schedule a Viewing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1201-e-emerson-avenue?p=Company
- Available Date: 06/27/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: No Dogs Allowed
- No Utilities Included
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent
TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)
IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 825-1240
www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com
Amenities: Cable Ready, Corner Lot, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage Opener, Guest Parking, Living Room, patio, Tile Floor, Yard (partly fenced), Swamp Cooling, Ceiling Fans