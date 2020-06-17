All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1201 E Emerson Avenue

1201 Emerson Avenue · (801) 210-9961
Location

1201 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
East Central South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
This property is part of our deposit free program! This Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great open layout. There is a bonus room at the back along with W/D hookups. The property has a fully fenced yard in back and a 2 car detached garage. The home is located just a 3 blocks North of Westminster College and has trail running adjacent to the home. Come and see it for yourself!

THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Schedule a Viewing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1201-e-emerson-avenue?p=Company
- Available Date: 06/27/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: No Dogs Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 825-1240

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Cable Ready, Corner Lot, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage Opener, Guest Parking, Living Room, patio, Tile Floor, Yard (partly fenced), Swamp Cooling, Ceiling Fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have any available units?
1201 E Emerson Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 1201 E Emerson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 E Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 E Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 E Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 E Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 E Emerson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 E Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 E Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 E Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 E Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 E Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
