All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 5787 SAINT ANDREWS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
5787 SAINT ANDREWS
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:50 PM

5787 SAINT ANDREWS

5787 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5787 Saint Andrew's, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home across the street from North Cliff golf course, corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have any available units?
5787 SAINT ANDREWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 5787 SAINT ANDREWS currently offering any rent specials?
5787 SAINT ANDREWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5787 SAINT ANDREWS pet-friendly?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS offer parking?
Yes, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS offers parking.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have a pool?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS does not have a pool.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have accessible units?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS does not have accessible units.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have units with dishwashers?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5787 SAINT ANDREWS have units with air conditioning?
No, 5787 SAINT ANDREWS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas