Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2608 Star Light Ln
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM
2608 Star Light Ln
2608 Star Light Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2608 Star Light Lane, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4626936)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have any available units?
2608 Star Light Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 2608 Star Light Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Star Light Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Star Light Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln offer parking?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have a pool?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have accessible units?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Star Light Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Star Light Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
