Schertz, TX
12371 Erstein Valley St
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

12371 Erstein Valley St

12371 Erstein Vly · No Longer Available
Location

12371 Erstein Vly, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand new never lived in D R Horton home in prestigious Rhine Valley. Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath with open living and wonderful island kitchen complete with solid counter tops and gas cooking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have any available units?
12371 Erstein Valley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 12371 Erstein Valley St currently offering any rent specials?
12371 Erstein Valley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12371 Erstein Valley St pet-friendly?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St offer parking?
Yes, 12371 Erstein Valley St offers parking.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have a pool?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St does not have a pool.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have accessible units?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St does not have accessible units.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12371 Erstein Valley St does not have units with air conditioning.
