Beautiful brand new never lived in D R Horton home in prestigious Rhine Valley. Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath with open living and wonderful island kitchen complete with solid counter tops and gas cooking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12371 Erstein Valley St have any available units?
12371 Erstein Valley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 12371 Erstein Valley St currently offering any rent specials?
12371 Erstein Valley St is not currently offering any rent specials.