All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Westmount at Cape Cod.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Westmount at Cape Cod
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Westmount at Cape Cod

13030 Blanco Rd · (443) 315-2376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and receive $250 off of your first month of rent on select floorplans! (Restrictions apply; Contact our leasing office for details)
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 26

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 0319 · Avail. Sep 9

$824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0105 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmount at Cape Cod.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Ask about our newly renovated units and property updates! Westmount at Cape Cod offers modern living and convenience. We have found your perfect home located in North Central area of San Antonio, TX. We are committed to your comfort and convenience. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff. Benefit from our extraordinary community features, including beautiful recreational areas, a relaxing saltwater swimming pool, hot tub spa, fitness center and much more. Our homes offer upgraded appliances, wood-style plank flooring, spacious kitchen pantry, private patios, washer and dryer connections,fireplaces, custom built shelving and bar in living room, spacious closets and storage... all with a modern finish.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 (1 bedroom) $1000 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $7 trash /$2.50 pest control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: We offer reserved parking as well as covered parking. Other, assigned. Covered parking and reserved spots available. Parking space fee is $25 for reserved and $35 for covered parking. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmount at Cape Cod have any available units?
Westmount at Cape Cod has 20 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmount at Cape Cod have?
Some of Westmount at Cape Cod's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmount at Cape Cod currently offering any rent specials?
Westmount at Cape Cod is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and receive $250 off of your first month of rent on select floorplans! (Restrictions apply; Contact our leasing office for details)
Is Westmount at Cape Cod pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod is pet friendly.
Does Westmount at Cape Cod offer parking?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod offers parking.
Does Westmount at Cape Cod have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmount at Cape Cod have a pool?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod has a pool.
Does Westmount at Cape Cod have accessible units?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod has accessible units.
Does Westmount at Cape Cod have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmount at Cape Cod has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westmount at Cape Cod?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity