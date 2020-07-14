All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
The Village Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Village Oaks

8011 N New Braunfels Ave · (210) 828-4242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-202 · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-120 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-219 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-204 · Avail. now

$1,135

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village Oaks.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home. Tucked away in Alamo Heights, you are able to live just a short distance from downtown, the Pearl historic district, the Quarry and San Antonio International airport. Built in the 1960's, this 2-story complex has been revamped with modern design, charming fixtures, and recent upgrades. The Village Oaks is a fresh and fun living space. Contact us today and make this Alamo Heights hideaway the perfect place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village Oaks have any available units?
The Village Oaks has 4 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village Oaks have?
Some of The Village Oaks's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
The Village Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village Oaks is pet friendly.
Does The Village Oaks offer parking?
No, The Village Oaks does not offer parking.
Does The Village Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village Oaks have a pool?
Yes, The Village Oaks has a pool.
Does The Village Oaks have accessible units?
No, The Village Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does The Village Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village Oaks has units with dishwashers.
