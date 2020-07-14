Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly

Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home. Tucked away in Alamo Heights, you are able to live just a short distance from downtown, the Pearl historic district, the Quarry and San Antonio International airport. Built in the 1960's, this 2-story complex has been revamped with modern design, charming fixtures, and recent upgrades. The Village Oaks is a fresh and fun living space. Contact us today and make this Alamo Heights hideaway the perfect place for you.