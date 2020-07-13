All apartments in San Antonio
Springs at Alamo Ranch
Springs at Alamo Ranch

11211 Westwood Loop · (929) 463-9299
Location

11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX 78253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$938

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2218 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 7117 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 5117 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6107 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springs at Alamo Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr laundry
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Springs at Alamo Ranch Apartments is a gorgeous apartment community in Northwest San Antonio, Texas. Apartment amenities include wood laminate flooring in the living room, kitchen and baths, ceiling fans in select rooms, and 2 inches faux wood blinds. The apartment layout is designed for comfort and convenience, with large closets, a private, ground-level entry and and open kitchen. Attached and detached garages are available. Many homes have patios or balconies. Springs at Alamo Ranch Apartments is a gated community that has a resort-style pool, 24 hour fitness center and a fenced, leash-free dog park. Our location is great, just outside Loop 1604 in the Alamo Ranch area. Residents will enjoy a relaxing setting and beautifully landscaped grounds with easy, walkable access to shopping and dining options. Many major employers are very close by. Give us a call today to set up a tour. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springs at Alamo Ranch have any available units?
Springs at Alamo Ranch has 18 units available starting at $938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Springs at Alamo Ranch have?
Some of Springs at Alamo Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs at Alamo Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Springs at Alamo Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springs at Alamo Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Springs at Alamo Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch offers parking.
Does Springs at Alamo Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springs at Alamo Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch has a pool.
Does Springs at Alamo Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch has accessible units.
Does Springs at Alamo Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springs at Alamo Ranch has units with dishwashers.
