Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:03 PM

Riverstone

8711 Cinnamon Creek · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8711 Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
Luxury and convenience come together in this excellent Northwest San Antonio apartment destination. You'll be located near San Antonio's major employers, fine dining, entertainment, local schools, IH-10 and Loop 410. Take a dip in the pool, play a game of volleyball with friends or neighbors or have a lovely picnic on-site! Interior features include a washer and dryer, a spacious walk-in closet, outside storage, wood floors and a quaint kitchen! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstone have any available units?
Riverstone has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone have?
Some of Riverstone's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstone pet-friendly?
No, Riverstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does Riverstone offer parking?
No, Riverstone does not offer parking.
Does Riverstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone has a pool.
Does Riverstone have accessible units?
No, Riverstone does not have accessible units.
Does Riverstone have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverstone does not have units with dishwashers.
