Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access media room new construction pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Come visit Rivera Apartments and find your new home today! Rivera Apartments offers upscale studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find gourmet kitchens with a butcher block island and pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, airy ten-foot ceilings, spacious custom closets with wood shelving, an open design, and a washer and dryer in-unit, all making your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home!