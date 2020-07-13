Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry business center coffee bar internet access volleyball court

Are you looking for superb apartment home living? Look no further because you have found it at Rio@1604 apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among beautiful landscaping with a responsive staff and incredible value to offer. We are situated in a prime area close to shopping centers, restaurants, and a variety of parks making this your gateway to fun and excitement. We offer 7 distinct two bedroom floor plans to chose from. Our apartments for rent provide numerous amenities including all-electric kitchens, central air and heating, extra storage, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Unwind and relax on your patio or balcony. We offer residents everything they need for the lifestyle they love. Bring along your pets as we are pet-friendly. The fun doesnt end when you leave your apartment home because Rio@1604 features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Enjoy a swim in our sparkling pool or invite friends and family to a barbecue. Take advantage of our cyber coffee bar, business center, and play area. Let your furry friends run and play at our dog park and dont forget to stop into the office for their treat. Take a look at our photo gallery today and see why Rio@1604 in San Antonio, TX is the place to call home.