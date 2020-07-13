All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Rio @ 1604

14900 Nacogdoches Rd · (210) 966-4016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247
Woodstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

B2-1

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

B3-1

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rio @ 1604.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
business center
coffee bar
internet access
volleyball court
Are you looking for superb apartment home living? Look no further because you have found it at Rio@1604 apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among beautiful landscaping with a responsive staff and incredible value to offer. We are situated in a prime area close to shopping centers, restaurants, and a variety of parks making this your gateway to fun and excitement. We offer 7 distinct two bedroom floor plans to chose from. Our apartments for rent provide numerous amenities including all-electric kitchens, central air and heating, extra storage, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Unwind and relax on your patio or balcony. We offer residents everything they need for the lifestyle they love. Bring along your pets as we are pet-friendly. The fun doesnt end when you leave your apartment home because Rio@1604 features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Enjoy a swim in our sparkling pool or invite friends and family to a barbecue. Take advantage of our cyber coffee bar, business center, and play area. Let your furry friends run and play at our dog park and dont forget to stop into the office for their treat. Take a look at our photo gallery today and see why Rio@1604 in San Antonio, TX is the place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 85 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rio @ 1604 have any available units?
Rio @ 1604 offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,020. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Rio @ 1604 have?
Some of Rio @ 1604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rio @ 1604 currently offering any rent specials?
Rio @ 1604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rio @ 1604 pet-friendly?
Yes, Rio @ 1604 is pet friendly.
Does Rio @ 1604 offer parking?
Yes, Rio @ 1604 offers parking.
Does Rio @ 1604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rio @ 1604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rio @ 1604 have a pool?
Yes, Rio @ 1604 has a pool.
Does Rio @ 1604 have accessible units?
No, Rio @ 1604 does not have accessible units.
Does Rio @ 1604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rio @ 1604 has units with dishwashers.
