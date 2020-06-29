All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Richland Trace Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Richland Trace Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

Richland Trace Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7791 Woodchase · (210) 742-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 12

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Aug 29

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 12

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0801 · Avail. Sep 29

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. Sep 8

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richland Trace Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
parking
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures. Designed with condominium-grade elements such as built-in bookcases, kitchen pantry, walk-in closets, master bedroom with separate vanity, huge great room with dry bar, full-size washer and dryer connections in most floor plans, and over-sized decks or patios. YOUR NEW LIFE-STYLE at the Richland includes a fully equipped fitness center, lighted tennis court and outdoor BBQs shaded beneath huge, ancient oak trees. Our signature swimming pool with heated spa is just steps away from Richland's expansive cabana with plush poker table, bistro tables, flat screen TV, large kitchen and full-size slate pool table. Richland's spacious Business Center is yet another upscale feature provided for our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per apartments
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richland Trace Apartments have any available units?
Richland Trace Apartments has 21 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Richland Trace Apartments have?
Some of Richland Trace Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richland Trace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Richland Trace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richland Trace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Richland Trace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Richland Trace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Richland Trace Apartments offers parking.
Does Richland Trace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Richland Trace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Richland Trace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Richland Trace Apartments has a pool.
Does Richland Trace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Richland Trace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Richland Trace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Richland Trace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Richland Trace Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity