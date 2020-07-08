All apartments in San Antonio
Oakdell Way Townhomes
Oakdell Way Townhomes

6020 Danny Kaye Dr · (909) 764-3152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 Off At Move-In On Select Townhomes! Ask an Agent for More Details.
Location

6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0304 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 1903 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakdell Way Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
garage
parking
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage w/ Every Home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakdell Way Townhomes have any available units?
Oakdell Way Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakdell Way Townhomes have?
Some of Oakdell Way Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakdell Way Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Oakdell Way Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 Off At Move-In On Select Townhomes! Ask an Agent for More Details.
Is Oakdell Way Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakdell Way Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Oakdell Way Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Oakdell Way Townhomes offers parking.
Does Oakdell Way Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakdell Way Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakdell Way Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Oakdell Way Townhomes has a pool.
Does Oakdell Way Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Oakdell Way Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Oakdell Way Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakdell Way Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
