Oakdell Way Townhomes

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage w/ Every Home.