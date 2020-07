Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed internet access package receiving playground

Located in the heart of San Antonio's Medical Center, Latitude is a 268 unit apartment complex in San Antonio. The property offers an appealing unit mix of one-bedroom units ranging from 576 to 775 square feet, two-bedroom units ranging from 838 to 1219 square feet and a three-bedroom townhouse at 1418 square feet. The community is pet friendly offering contemporary units featuring wood vinyl floors throughout, black appliances, LED lighting, designer fixtures and much more. The grounds are well-maintained and professionally landscaped with manicured grass areas and matured trees. Community amenities include on-site management and maintenance, updated fitness center, sparkling pool with sundeck, covered parking, secured gate access and laundry facilities on-site. Unit amenities include glass tile kitchen backsplash, private balconies and patios, LED style lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, new black appliances, window coverings and more! Simplify your life with the online service requests and rent payment options. Start your life at Latitude with a tour today!