Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court tennis court

Las Brisas Apartments in San Antonio, Texas holds the highest standard of comfortable apartment living. Stylish vaulted ceilings adorn each of the one and two-bedroom options, adding lush, natural light to all of our spacious floor plans. Coming home feels better than ever at Las Brisas Apartments with a tile foyer entrance, a cozy fireplace, and a private patio or balcony all ready to greet you once you open the door. A warm, inviting atmosphere is what we strive for in our community, which is why we provide an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, and picnic tables, filling each friendly gathering with plenty of fun activities. Thanks to the bus stop right in front of Las Brisas Apartments, you have seamless access to the wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment. At Las Brisas Apartments, we strive to provide residents with a tranquil lifestyle wrapped inside a central location.