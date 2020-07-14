All apartments in San Antonio
Las Brisas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Las Brisas

12626 Blanco Rd · (210) 987-8041
Location

12626 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78231

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-308 · Avail. Aug 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1-805 · Avail. Sep 18

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 1-1707 · Avail. Sep 15

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2406 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Brisas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
Las Brisas Apartments in San Antonio, Texas holds the highest standard of comfortable apartment living. Stylish vaulted ceilings adorn each of the one and two-bedroom options, adding lush, natural light to all of our spacious floor plans. Coming home feels better than ever at Las Brisas Apartments with a tile foyer entrance, a cozy fireplace, and a private patio or balcony all ready to greet you once you open the door. A warm, inviting atmosphere is what we strive for in our community, which is why we provide an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, and picnic tables, filling each friendly gathering with plenty of fun activities. Thanks to the bus stop right in front of Las Brisas Apartments, you have seamless access to the wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment. At Las Brisas Apartments, we strive to provide residents with a tranquil lifestyle wrapped inside a central location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 pet, $35 for 2 pets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Brisas have any available units?
Las Brisas has 7 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Brisas have?
Some of Las Brisas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Brisas currently offering any rent specials?
Las Brisas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Brisas pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Brisas is pet friendly.
Does Las Brisas offer parking?
Yes, Las Brisas offers parking.
Does Las Brisas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Las Brisas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Brisas have a pool?
Yes, Las Brisas has a pool.
Does Las Brisas have accessible units?
No, Las Brisas does not have accessible units.
Does Las Brisas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Brisas has units with dishwashers.
