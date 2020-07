Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park package receiving

Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings. Conveniently located in San Antonio’s Medical District, Horizon Hill is centrally located near UTSA University and the University Health Science Center. Our residents are able to visit all areas of San Antonio in minutes with easy access to major highways, I-10 & 410. You will enjoy our updated floor plans, a modern fitness facility, three swimming areas with tanning decks and complimentary Wi-Fi in our co-working center. We are pet friendly and our helpful staff, including a 24-hour maintenance team, work hard to make your life at Horizon Hill a wonderful one.