All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Carlyle Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Carlyle Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Carlyle Place

1751 Babcock Rd · (210) 593-3547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1751 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-831 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 01-625 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 01-813 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-115 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 01-131 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 01-921 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
trash valet
carport
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Carlyle Place Apartments! We are in the Medical district of San Antonio, near Methodist Hospital, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Children's Center, Murphy VA Medical Center, and the University of Texas Health Science Center. Living here, you will also be near the University of Texas at San Antonio, USAA, Wal-Mart, Super Target, and HEB. You are also just 10 minutes from premiere shopping at The Shops at La Cantera and Alamo Quarry Market, and close to the thrills at Six Flags Fiesta or Sea World San Antonio. We offer spacious one and two bedroom homes and stellar amenities such as a swimming pool with heated spa, poolside stainless steel grills, 24-hour fitness center, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it, with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call live 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Deposit $100 (1-Bedroom) & $150 (2-Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (first pet), $100 per additional pet
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 per additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $15/month (first pet), $10/month per additional pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle Place have any available units?
Carlyle Place has 15 units available starting at $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlyle Place have?
Some of Carlyle Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle Place currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle Place is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle Place offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle Place offers parking.
Does Carlyle Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlyle Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle Place have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle Place has a pool.
Does Carlyle Place have accessible units?
No, Carlyle Place does not have accessible units.
Does Carlyle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carlyle Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity