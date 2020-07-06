Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub trash valet carport

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Carlyle Place Apartments! We are in the Medical district of San Antonio, near Methodist Hospital, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Children's Center, Murphy VA Medical Center, and the University of Texas Health Science Center. Living here, you will also be near the University of Texas at San Antonio, USAA, Wal-Mart, Super Target, and HEB. You are also just 10 minutes from premiere shopping at The Shops at La Cantera and Alamo Quarry Market, and close to the thrills at Six Flags Fiesta or Sea World San Antonio. We offer spacious one and two bedroom homes and stellar amenities such as a swimming pool with heated spa, poolside stainless steel grills, 24-hour fitness center, and more. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it, with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call live 24/7.