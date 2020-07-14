All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Brooks Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
7200 S Presa St · (210) 981-5751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7200 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Hot Wells

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-1603 · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 17-1706 · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 15-1503 · Avail. Jul 31

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-1801 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 971 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brooks Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
playground
Come experience the finest in San Antonio living at Brooks Townhomes. Our community is conveniently close to the Texas A&M campus, major highways, local shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment. You will find beautifully manicured landscaping, in a country club style setting with spacious floor plans and a commitment to excellence that is above the rest. Brooks Townhomes offers custom designed floor plans to choose from. Our beautiful one and two bedroom floor plans include unique features such a vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, extra storage, quality blinds, spacious kitchens, lofts, your own private patio, plush carpeting, and more. Select homes feature yards, extra storage, and wood plank floors. Our community provides only the highest levels of service for our residents. With exceptional amenities and residential affordability, you will find that we offer the ideal in rental living. Amenities include a sparkling pool, fully-equipped fitness center, business center, playground, laundry facility, basketball court, and more. Explore our website and see for yourself why Brooks Townhomes is the ultimate place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered, 50 lbs, Pet Interview Required
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Outdoor Patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brooks Townhomes have any available units?
Brooks Townhomes has 11 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Brooks Townhomes have?
Some of Brooks Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooks Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Brooks Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brooks Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooks Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Brooks Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Brooks Townhomes offers parking.
Does Brooks Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brooks Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooks Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Brooks Townhomes has a pool.
Does Brooks Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Brooks Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Brooks Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Brooks Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.

