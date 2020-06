9934 Sable Green

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN NORTHSIDE ISD FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN & MASTER BEDROOM DOWN*TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS*LOFT AREA UP*UPGRADES ALL THROUGH THE HOME*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT*LOOKS LIKE NEW!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN NORTHSIDE ISD FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN & MASTER BEDROOM DOWN*TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS*LOFT AREA UP*UPGRADES ALL THROUGH THE HOME*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT*LOOKS LIKE NEW!!! *2 CAR GARAGE*CENTRAL HVAC*$55 APPL. FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE*APPL. FEE, SEC. DEP., FIRST MONTH'S RENT & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERT FUNDS. LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITH IN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL.*PET FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS OR DOBERMANS*



(RLNE5409909)