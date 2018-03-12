9927 Gazelle Forest

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home near Sea World! - Fantastic rental ready for new occupants! Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas for space for entertaining everyone. Kitchen is open to family room with tons of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs game room is perfect place to entertain. Easy access to Hwy 151, Sea World, Lackland AFB and all Westover Hill area employment. NISD Schools. Any new lease agreement will need to end on the last day of May 2020.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5003072)